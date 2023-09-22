England scrum-half Danny Care has said he hopes France’s star player Antoine Dupont will be back from injury soon after he suffered a facial fracture in their Rugby World Cup game against Namibia on Thursday.

The captain left the pitch following a clash of heads with Johan Deysel.

Deysel’s yellow card for the collision in the 45th minute, with France leading 54-0, was upgraded to red following a review by the television match official.

“We’re all sending him our best,” Care said of Dupont.

“At the World Cup, you want to see the best players, Antoine is the best player in the world.”