Ryder Cup venue engulfed by raging fire as smoke fills air in drone footage

A large fire broke out at a temporary hospitality structure at the Marco Simone club outside Rome that hosted the Ryder Cup last weekend.

The blaze was quickly brought under control, organisers of golf’s biggest team event said on Thursday 5 October.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred close to the first fairway of the course in Rome, but footage shared by Italian firefighters shows smoke billowing from the structure.

Thousands attended last weekend to watch Europe regain the Ryder Cup as a team captained by Luke Donald claimed a 16.5-11.5 victory over Zach Johnson’s United States.