Sarina Wiegman responds to reports she’s being poached for England’s men’s team

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has spoken out on speculation she’s being poached for the England men’s squad after an impressive run of tournaments for her team.

Wiegman addressed the rumours in the run up to the World Cup Final against Spain on Sunday (20 August), where the Lionesses are hoping to secure their first ever win at their first final for the tournament.

“I have a contract until 2025 and I don’t have any plans of leaving,” Wiegman told ITV News.

“I’m really, really enjoying the job... I’m very happy in the women’s game...I don’t have any plans to leave.”