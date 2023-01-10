Sebastien Haller makes Borussia Dortmund comeback following testicular cancer

Sebastien Haller has made his return to Borussia Dortmund following chemotherapy treatment for testicular cancer.

This video, shared by the club on social media, shows the moment the 28-year-old striker ran out onto the pitch.

He was sent on as a second-half substitute in a friendly match against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Spain, which the side went on to win.

Haller's malignant tumour was discovered just days after he signed with Borussia Dortmund for a reported £27 million.

