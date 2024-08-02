Simone Biles reveals iconic necklace after historic gold medal at 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles sported an iconic necklace after her historic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After winning the all-around final, her second gold of the Games, and her sixth Olympic gold on Thursday (1 August), the 27-year-old proudly put on a new necklace, a sparkly goat on a silver chain.

The goat around her neck was a reference to her G.O.A.T. — or Greatest of All Time — status as the most heavily decorated gymnast in history, and the US gymnast with the most Olympic medals.