Captain Jamie George insisted England are ready to take on the Guinness Six Nations’ big hitters after their 16-14 win against Wales at Twickenham.

England fell 14-5 behind in the first part of the match, but fought back through a Fraser Dingwall try and two George Ford penalties, with a final decisive kick in the 72nd minute.

This makes it the second win in as many matches for the English team.

Only Ireland remains on course for the Grand Slam but the competition is about to get harder for Steve Borthwick’s men with Scotland next up in Edinburgh before closing with clashes against France and Andy Farrell’s defending champions.