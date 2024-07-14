Spain fans celebrate Euro 2024 final win against England

Spain fans watching the Euro 2024 final in Madrid celebrated wildly on the final whistle as they beat England 2-1.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner in the 86th minute to secure the trophy, sliding in to tap home a low cross from Marc Cucurella.

Nico Williams had given Luis de la Fuente’s side the lead early in the second half, before England substitute Cole Palmer buried a fine finish to level the score.

But it wasn’t enough, as the Three Lions fell at the final hurdle once more - having lost the previous final in 2021.