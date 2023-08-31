An incredible 92,003 fans filled the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium to watch its volleyball team play Omaha on Wednesday night, setting a world attendance record for a women’s sporting event.

The outdoor venue, which usually hosts the American football games, has a listed capacity of 85,458 - but attendances have exceeded 90,000 in the past.

Fans filling the stadium broke the previous record attendance of 91,648, which was set in Europe when Barcelona hosted Wolfsburg at Camp Nou in April last year in a Women’s Champions League match.

Nebraska won the match 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.