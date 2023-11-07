Ange Postecoglou laments ‘theatre’ of VAR checks after Chelsea defeat

Ange Postecoglou lamented that the use of VAR has undermined the authority of referees after he watched Tottenham lose against Chelsea on Monday (6 November).

Two Spurs players were sent off in the 4-1 defeat at home.

“Unfortunately it’s how we’re going to have to watch and participate in football from now on. I’ve said it before that I don’t like it. I don’t like the standing around, I don’t like the theatre around waiting for decisions,” the Spurs boss said.

“You can’t tell me the referee is in control of games now - they’re not. The control is outside of that,” Postecoglou added.