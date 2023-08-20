Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared a message of support for Sarina Wiegman and England’s Lionesses ahead of the Women’s World Cup final.

Ten Hag, who is also Dutch, spoke highly of Wiegman, saying: “She’s doing a great job for England, so I’m very proud of her coming from the Dutch school.”

“I am a supporter and a fan of the England women’s team, and I really cross my fingers.”

Today (20 August) marks the first time the Lionesses have reached the World Cup final.