Andy Murray addresses retirement rumours ahead of his 15th Wimbledon

Sir Andy Murray has addressed rumours that he could retire soon as he approaches his 15th Wimbledon tournament.

“I don’t want to finish with an injury... I want to finish on my own terms,” the two-time champion told Sky News.

This year’s tournament comes ten years after Sir Andy’s first Wimbledon win, defeating Novak Djokovic

Sir Andy previously hinted at retirement as he spoke of his struggles with hip pain before the 2019 Australian Open; he underwent a second hip operation shortly afterwards.