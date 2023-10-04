Frustrated tennis player smashes ball at umpire’s head after losing match point

Marc Polmans was disqualified from the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday 3 October for striking the umpire in the face with a tennis ball on match point.

The Australian, who is ranked 140th in the world, was one point away from qualifying for the main draw of the tournament when the incident occurred.

With match point on the line, Polmans netted a volley and lost his cool.

Footage shows him accidentally smashing the ball into the face of the umpire, before walking over to check on the official.

Polmans was defaulted for the incident and his opponent, Stefano Napolitano, instead progressed to the main draw.