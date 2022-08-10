Little League baseball batter consoles pitcher who hit him in the head

A heartwarming scene played out at a Little League baseball game in Texas on Tuesday, 9 August, after a pitcher accidentally hit a batter in the head.

Texas pitcher Kaiden Shelton became emotional after his pitch hit Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis in the head, with the latter clutching his head on the floor.

However, Jarvis got up and decided to comfort his rival in a touching display of sportsmanship.

Jarvis put his arm around Shelton and told him “Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.”

