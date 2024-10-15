Harry Kane quizzed on Thomas Tuchel being appointed England manager

Harry Kane described Thomas Tuchel as “fantastic” as the German coach looks set to become the new England manager.

It is understood Tuchel could be named as Gareth Southgate’s replacement as early as tomorrow (16 October) after advanced talks between Tuchel and the Football Association progressed rapidly today.

When asked about Tuchel, the England captain said: “I know Thomas well from last year. He’s a fantastic coach and a fantastic person.”

The 51-year-old boasts considerable elite-level experience having led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and also taken charge of Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.