Tom Daley reads letter from anonymous gay Pakistani athlete in LGBT+ documentary

Tom Daley read an emotional letter from gay Pakistani athlete who hoped to compete in this year’s Commonwealth Games as part of his new documentary, Illegal to Be Me.

In the programme, the British diver, who has won four medals at previous Games, campaigns for the event to disallow countries with anti-LGBT+ legislation from taking part.

He receives a letter from an anonymous athlete in Pakistan, who said that someone threatened to tell his sporting federation about his sexuality.

“I fear that I will be killed,” the athlete wrote.

