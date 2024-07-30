Tom Daley and Noah Williams reveal tribute to each other after silver medal

Tom Daley and Noah Williams have revealed a sweet tribute to each other after they secured silver medals in the men’s 10m synchronised event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday, 29 July.

The 30-year-old diver is now a five-time Olympic medallist and has completed the set of Olympic medals, having previously won gold and bronze.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday following their success, Daley and Williams described their "friendship for life" and revealed how they would remember the Paris games.