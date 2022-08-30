Spurs need at least two transfer windows to ‘really complete’, Antonio Conte says

Antonio Conte says he needs at least two more transfer windows to transform Tottenham Hotspur into genuine Premier League title challengers.

Spurs have started the new football season strongly by taking 10 points from a possible 12 following Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest, but the boss believes they are still some way behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

“For sure, compared to last season, we are more complete as a squad,” Conte said.

“But to reach other teams at the top level, I think we need time, a chance and at least two transfer markets.”

