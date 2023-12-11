Postecoglou praises Richarlison after striker breaks three-month goal drought

Ange Postecoglou praised Richarlison after he ended his Premier League goal drought.

The Brazilian scored twice in Spurs’ 4-1 win over Newcastle on 10 December, his first in the league since mid-September.

“Since he’s come back, fair to say he feels a lot better physically and I think that’s helped him mentally as well. Great for him to get two goals today but it wasn’t just his goals. I thought his general work rate, obviously his energy and physicality, was very good for us,” the Tottenham manager said.

The striker has had a turbulent season and previously opened up on how off-field issues are affecting his form.