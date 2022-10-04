Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to get past derby loss before Eintracht Frankfurt match

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is willing for his side to shake off their Premier League loss to rivals Arsenal before their "important" match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs lost their derby game 3-1 at Emirates Stadium on Saturday (1 October) and will now face the German side in a Champions League fixture on Tuesday evening.

"After a loss, you want to play quickly another game and we have this possibility," Mr Conte said, adding the game will be "really tough."

"We are talking about one of the best teams in Germany ... it will be an important game for us."

