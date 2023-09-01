Andy Murray hints at when he will retire after US Open exit

Andy Murray dropped a hint about retirement after crashing out of the US Open, suggesting he will step away if his tennis “gets worse”.

The British star was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the second round of the competition and while he “still enjoys” playing at the highest level, Murray said his outlook could change if he starts slipping down the rankings.

“The work, training, trying to improve and trying to get better, I still do enjoy that,” he told reporters.

“If things change and I stop enjoying that, or my result, my ranking and everything starts to go backwards... things might change.”