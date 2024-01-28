Triple H deflects question on Vince McMahon amid sex trafficking lawsuit

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H was questioned about Vince McMahon resignation after a shocking lawsuit levied sex trafficking and abuse allegations at the company’s founder.

After the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday night, 27 January, the company’s COO fielded questions from the media, including some on Mr McMahon, who is his father-in-law.

“I choose to focus on the positive. And yes, there’s a negative, but I want to focus on that (the positives) and keep it to that.”

Triple H diverted attention to the company’s recent successes, including a huge deal they recently signed with Netflix.