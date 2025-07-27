Watch: Moment England fans erupt as Lionesses secure Euro 2025 win

England fans erupted in celebration as Chloe Kelly scored her penalty to secure the Lionesses' Euro 2025 victory.

The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title with Sunday's (27 July) win in Basel, Switzerland.

Kelly's winning spot kick followed two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Supporters danced on benches, waved England flags and threw drinks into the air after the ball hit the net at Boxpark venues in Croydon and Shoreditch, London.