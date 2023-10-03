Watch rugby team throw away win with bizarre own goal in ‘world first’

Funny footage shows the world's first own goal - in a rugby match.

Coaches say they’ve “never seen anything like it” in the Hawick Youth and Gala Wanderers game in the Borders Semi Junior League in Scotland.

Gala scored a try and tried to kick the conversion and the ball was falling well short.

A Hawick player went to celebrate the win by kicking the ball away - but sent it flying over the posts.

It meant Hawick Youth threw away their two point lead and the under-18s clash ended in a draw.