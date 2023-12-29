Moyes hails ‘brilliant team performance’ as West Ham stun title-chasing Arsenal

David Moyes hailed a “brilliant team performance” as West Ham beat Arsenal on Thursday night (28 December).

The Hammers secured a 2-0 victory away at the Emirates thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

“I have to say, it was a brilliant team performance,” Moyes said at full-time, before going on to praise his side’s defensive effort.

The win saw West Ham move up to sixth in the Premier League table - above Manchester United and just four points behind the Champions League places.

Arsenal, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to leapfrog Liverpool into first.