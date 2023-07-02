Wimbledon: Andy Murray says he has “idea” of when he wants to retire

Sir Andy Murray has revealed that he has “an idea” of when he would like to retire from professional tennis.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Wimbledon, the three-time Grand Slam winner said that the date he would retire was not definitive, but thinking about when to stop is useful so he can “start planning a bit.”

Sir Andy previously hinted at retirement as he spoke of his struggles with hip pain before the 2019 Australian Open; he underwent a second hip operation shortly afterwards.