Hockey referee Cianna Lieffers was left with a bloodied face after being hit by a stick during Monday night’s game between the United States and Canada at the Winter Olympics.

Team USA forward Amanda Kessel made a sharp turn behind Canada’s net and as she did so, she swung her stick in the air, catching Lieffers in the face.

The official was forced to leave the game as a result of the accident but did return later with a bandage to cover up her cut, with commentators suggesting “she’s going to feel that one”.

