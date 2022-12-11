The England team are heading back to the UK after their dreams of winning World Cup 2022 were smashed.

This footage shows the solemn-looking squad boarding their bus at the Souk al-Wakra hotel, which has been their home throughout the tournament.

A 2-1 loss to France knocked out the side from the tournament, with a missed penalty by Harry Kane breaking hearts across the nation.

France will now face Morocco on 14 December in the semi-final.

