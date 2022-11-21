Fans celebrate as England scores six goals against Iran to secure first World Cup win

England fans jumped for joy as the Three Lions scored six goals to secure their first World Cup 2022 victory.

Goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Jack Grealish saw the squad win 6-2 in their Group B game.

This video shows the ecstatic fan reactions to each goal on Monday (21 November) in both London and Manchester.

The squad will next face the USA and Wales as they head toward the World Cup knockout stages.

