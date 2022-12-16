Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

Can Lionel Messi end the age-old social media question of who is the GOAT, the greatest of all time - Messi or Ronaldo? - as his Argentina team face France in the World Cup final. France are the first team to have done back-to-back World Cup finals in over 20yrs and although having never truly impressed, look to be favourites with a well-oiled team that know how to win. But will Karim Benzema be making a last minute appearance in Qatar? Miguel Delaney answers your questions on the World Cup 2022 final.