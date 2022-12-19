A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

Lionel Messi can now add a World Cup winners medal to his already impressive trophy cabinet, with Argentina finally beating a Kylian Mbappe inspired France after penalties. The World Cup 2022 Final was an enthralling spectacle but has the success on the pitch allowed Qatar to get away with sportswashing while Fifa allowed them to do so? Back on the pitch, which players are looking set to take on the spots being vacated by the greats of this generation like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? Miguel Delaney answers your questions on the World Cup.