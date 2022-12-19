Argentina parade in Qatar after World Cup win against France

The Argentina team paraded in Qatar after winning the World Cup for the third time in the history of the tournament.

Argentina fans celebrated their champions after they beat France 4-2 on penalties and Messi secured the one major honour missing from his collection.

Argentina prevailed on penalties, after being challenged by France’s Mbappé, who scored three times in the final earning this year's Golden Boot.

Lionel Messi still confirmed himself as the greatest player in history by winning his first World Cup and the second Golden Ball.

