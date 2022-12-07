Curious cat interrupts Vinicius Jnr Brazil press conference

Brazil’s Vinicius Jr had a surprise feline visitor during a World Cup 2022 press conference.

The Real Madrid winger laughed and smiled as a cat joined him at his table during an interview after a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The animal was seemily unfazed as the footballer answered questions from the media.

A Brazil team official gave the cat some head scratches before swiftly picking it up and throwing it from the desk.

Sign up for our newsletters.