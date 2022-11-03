England defender Ben Chilwell’s World Cup hopes could be in danger after he suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Blues boss Graham Potter admitted to concern over the football star after he pulled up minutes before the final whistle and was carried down the tunnel at Stamford Bridge.

“We need to scan it, but it’s not positive at the moment,” the manager said.

“To see him pull up like that, it’s not a great sight.”

