England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup match

England fans watching their country's victorious performance at World Cup 2022 celebrated as the Three Lions scored their third goal against Wales.

This video shows the crowd at BOXPARK going wild as Marcus Rashford scored England's 100th World Cup goal, making it 3-0.

Rashford, who also scored an earlier goal shortly after halftime, was crowned the player of the match.

The team are now through to the knockout stages of the competition, having claimed the Group B top spot.

Wales, however, will be going home after their first World Cup showing since 1958.

