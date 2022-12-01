England defender Harry Maguire has been mocked by a Ghanaian MP who used a football analogy to describe the nation’s vice president.

Issac Adongo labelled Dr Mahamudu Bawumia an “economic Maguire”, likening his performance in the role to Maguire’s decline since joining Manchester United.

“[He was] tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them,” Mr Adongo said, as laughter erupted in the chamber.

“Mr Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire.”

