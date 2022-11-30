‘Brave’ England fan celebrates World Cup goal in sea of Welsh fans in Cardiff

An England supporter’s solitary celebration in a sea of red was caught on camera as the Three Lions scored their third goal against Wales.

As Marcus Rashford scored England’s 100th World Cup goal, making it 3-0, the woman was the only fan in Cardiff with a smile on her face.

“Try and spot the England fan,” BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker remarked, before adding: “I mean, she’s very brave to be doing that really.”

England claimed the Group B top spot as they progress to the last 16, sending the Welsh team home from World Cup 2022.

