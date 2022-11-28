World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'

Gareth Southgate says both England and Wales are under "pressure" heading into their World Cup 2022 Group B clash.

The neighbouring sides will go head-to-head in the final Group B match on Tuesday, 28 November, at 7pm.

Wales must defeat England to stand any chance of progressing to the final 16, but Southgate says the Three Lions are feeling the heat too.

"We've got a chance to win the group with a positive result, so there's a lot for both teams resting on the game," he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.