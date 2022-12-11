Football fans clash with police in Paris after France and Morocco World Cup wins

Football fans clashed with police in Paris after celebrations over France and Morocco's World Cup victories took a turn.

Video shows riot police running toward the crowd by the Champs Elysees, where projectiles were reportedly thrown at officers.

Tear gas was reportedly used as police made at least 74 arrests on the streets of Paris on Saturday, 10 December.

Morocco made history as the first African team to ever make it through to the semi-final of the World Cup.

The team will face France on 14 December to determine which side will make it through to the final.

