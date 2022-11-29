A nine-year-old boy had a heartfelt message for the Wales national team ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash with England on 29 November.

Preston, a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary in Swansea, told BBC Breakfast that the result didn’t matter as Wales had “made history” with their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.

“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we’ve made history. We’ve overcome 64 years,” he said.

“So come on!”

