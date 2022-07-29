The 2022 World Cup is fast approaching, but the decision to make Qatar the host country has been controversial, given that being LGBT+ in the country is illegal, and punishable by death.

The Independent spoke with Joe White from Three Lions Pride, a fan group for LGBT+ England supporters, about concerns around LGBT+ fans’ access to the tournament.

"People don't want to put money into a state that criminalises our existence," Mr White said.

Nasser El Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Quatar 2022, has said that "everyone will be welcome."

