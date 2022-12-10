Morocco have pulled off a shock win over Portugal to secure a place at the World Cup 2022 semi-final for the first-ever time.

The Atlas Lions beat favourites Portugal by 1-0, with a first-half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri sending them into the lead.

This footage shows crowds in Qatar relishing in their historic victory as the final whistle blew.

They will now face either England or France depending on the results of Saturday evening’s clash in Qatar.

