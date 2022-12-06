Jude Bellingham: Teammates and pundits praise midfielder's performance at World Cup

Jude Bellingham has been hailed as a future England captain thanks to his performance so far at the World Cup 2022.

The 19-year-old midfielder has received praise from fans and pundits alike after helping England soar through to the quarter-finals.

Legendary pundit and former player Roy Keane dubbed Bellingham a “superstar” who “plays like he’s played 100 times” for the national team.

“This is what you want from a midfielder – powerful, strong, anticipation, a little bit of luck,” he added.

Meanwhile Gary Neville has compared the Borussia Dortmund star to his former teammate Keane and Steven Gerrard.

