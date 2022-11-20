Firework show lights up Qatar sky ahead of World Cup

Fireworks were lit in Doha on Saturday, 19 November, as Qatar marked the start of the World Cup 2022.

Fans gathered to watch the show, which featured illuminated drones displaying a “Welcome to Qatar” message.

The tournament begins on Sunday, 20 November, with an opening ceremony featuring artists such as BTS star Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Following this, Qatar will face Ecuador in the first game of the tournament, kicking off at 4pm GMT.

Sign up for our newsletters.