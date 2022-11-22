Japanese fans in Qatar clean up rubbish at World Cup stadium

Japanese football fans stayed on after the final whistle to clean up rubbish left behind after the World Cup 2022 opener.

This video shows the kind group collecting discarded bottles and food wrappers after the match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Sunday (20 November) saw swathes of empty seats at Al-Bayt stadium in Doha, where the hosts were beaten 2-0.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

