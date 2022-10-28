The Prince of Wales will not travel to Qatar next month to attend the World Cup, according to reports.

Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association, had initially been expected at the tournament but according to The Sun, his “busy diary” means that will not be possible.

A number of events, including a trip to Boston in the US to present the Earthshot Prize, clash with the World Cup.

William is a keen football fan and is often seen taking his son, Prince George, to England games at Wembley.

