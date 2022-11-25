The arch at Wembley Stadium was illuminated in rainbow colours on Friday evening, 25 November, as England faced the USA for their Group B match at the World Cup 2022.

The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

In a statement, the Football Association (FA) said: “The FA will continue to show our support to the LGBTQ+ community and all other communities during this tournament and long beyond.”

