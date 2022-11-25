Sky News reporter mistakenly asks Wales fans about World Cup ‘win’

A Sky News reporter’s interview with Wales fans backfired after he asked them about their ‘win’ following the Dragons’ 2-0 loss to Iran at the World Cup 2022 on Friday, 25 November.

Alistair Bunkall apologised after the mistake, and asked another fan about his reaction to the loss, receiving a blunt response.

“Apologies for the language,” he said quickly as he moved on to find other fans.

Wales will need to beat England in next Tuesday’s game in order to secure their place in the last 16.

