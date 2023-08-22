An out-of-control driver smashed into the lobby of an Arizona beauty salon inches away from a person waiting inside, dramatic footage shows.

CCTV footage from inside Belle Vie Salon Studios in Chandler shows a sedan speeding into the building at around 1pm on Saturday, 19 August.

Salon staff member Ashley Upton, who was cutting hair as the incident unfolded, told AZ Family she was extremely close to the crash site.

“I honestly think I had an angel on my side today because if it was another foot to the left I could’ve been severely hurt,” she said.