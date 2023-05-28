Mind-boggling moment passerby stops bank robbery by giving suspect a hug

The man who stopped a bank robbery with a hug has spoken out for the first time about the unusual ordeal.

Michael Armus Sr. went to the Bank of the West in California, before realising a man was covering his face at the counter, and was attempting to rob the branch.

However, much to his surprise, the suspect was his former neighbour, and he managed to spark up a conversation to stop the incident.

“He said he had no job and, ‘There’s nothing in this town for me’,” Armus told ABC, before leading Eduardo Placensia outside with a hug.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.