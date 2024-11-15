Falling scaffolding plank narrowly misses commuters outside train station

Commuters in Boston were left ducking out of the way when strong winds sent a scaffolding plank crashing down next to them outside of a train station.

The incident happened at South Station, with the wood collapsing from a 46-storey skyscraper.

“I thought that there was like a shooting or something in the station, so I kind of jumped out of the way, but then I saw it next to me,” one commuter told WHDH.

No one was reported as injured.